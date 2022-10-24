(The Center Square) - Rapid changes in the energy industry are one of the greatest threats to the resilience of North Dakota’s electric power grid, according to the director of North Dakota’s Transmission Authority.
While current grid operations meet the state’s needs, a “major amount” of planned generation has created concern over grid congestion and weather dependency, the Transmission Authority told the Energy Development and Transmission Committee.
Furthermore, dispatchable resources could be shrinking at the same time that reserves are tightening up.
“Another thing that is really a worry for us with dispatchable resources whether you’re talking coal or gas or fire or other combustion processes, EPA keeps hammering on regulations,” said Transmission Authority Director John Weeda on Tuesday.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Transport Federal Implementation Plan could have a “major” impact on dispatchable generation at coal and gas-fired plants, said Weeda. The Southwest Power Pool could lose over 8,000 megawatts of coal capacity, while the Midcontinent Independent System Advisors could lose over 16,000 megawatts of coal capacity by the end of 2026, according to the Transmission Authority’s report on the state’s electric grid resilience.
Other EPA initiatives that could negatively impact the state’s dispatchable capacity include the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, Effluent Limitations Guidelines, Regional Haze Rule, Cross-State Air Pollution Rule and a new rule to reduce carbon emissions, he said.
Transitioning over to renewable energy has proven expensive, especially along current timelines, according to Weeda.
“For years and years, we were told that renewables are the lowest cost generation and that is true but getting that to where it needs to be at the times that it needs to be there, people are starting to stand at the podium and say this is going to be expensive,” Weeda said. “We are trying to do this way faster than we can accomplish it and I think the cost of doing it is one of those factors. When you do things fast, you usually have to do it more expensive.”
It comes as the state’s buffer for generating and meeting load demand is decreasing. So much so that SPP has instituted a new requirement effective Summer 2023 that generators must have a 15% reserve margin, up from the current 12% reserve margin, according to the report.
Meanwhile, North Dakota is currently experiencing inadequate transmission for the available generation, Weeda said. A wide variation of market prices showed around $10 per megawatt hour in Central North Dakota, around $26 in Eastern North Dakota, and between $110 to $120 in other serviced states like Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.
“That shows that we’re not having adequate transmission to deliver the electrons to those high price areas,” Weeda told lawmakers.
Additional lines for both SPP and MISO would enhance the grid for North Dakota and the ability to meet the state’s need, he said.