(The Center Square) - North Dakota is currently sitting on the nation's second-largest financial reserve, according to Pew Trusts.
The state's rainy day fund holds enough to run the state's government for 115 days.
Bette Grande, CEO and president of Roughrider Policy Center, told The Center Square that North Dakota's budget reserve is well over $750 million. She said the growth and size of the budget reserve are attributable to two factors.
"There was some budget discipline in the 2021 legislative session, the state was still reeling from the pandemic and low oil prices, so that allowed lawmakers to be conservative on spending," Grande said. "The second, and larger reason, is the price of oil. When the 2021-23 budget was prepared, the oil price was forecast at $50 to $55 a barrel. Actual oil prices have been far above that range for much of the biennium and at $100 and up, the state coffers get healthy in a hurry."
Grande said that legislative sessions are always most challenging when there is a surplus.
"There will be no shortage of ideas on how to spend this money," Grande said. "I am sure visions of pet projects are stirring in the minds of legislators during the interim period."
One idea under consideration is using some of the budget to further reduce personal income taxes on a path toward elimination, Grand said.
Because spending bills will eventually dominate the legislature, Grande said that sustaining the surplus at or above this level is not feasible.
"Agriculture is a vital sector of North Dakota's economy and the state's farmers and ranchers are facing some significant challenges," Grande said. "Wet weather, especially in the east is preventing planting and farmers who do get a crop in the ground are paying diesel and fertilizer costs more than double last year. A down year in production agriculture will affect the budget reserve."
The other current revenue producer, the oil sector, is also vulnerable to oil prices, labor constraints and supply chain issues. Grande said any growth in oil production would be incremental because drillers are cautious and worried the price could drop.