(The Center Square) - Bitzero Blockchain is locating its new data and processing center in North Dakota’s Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex, also known as the “Pyramid,” Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday.
Company officials said in June they were moving their headquarters into the state and investing between $400 to $500 million. Plans for the Nekoma location include an on-site greenhouse that captures the heat from the data centers and an interpretive center.
The site was part of a nuclear defense system built during the Cold War, according to information provided by Burgum. The site was shuttered in 1975. Cavalier County Job Development Authority has owned the property since 2017.
“We in Cavalier County have taken great efforts to preserve and maintain this site with clear intentions: to use the infrastructure along with the county’s abundant resources to create jobs and to restore dignity to the history here,” said Carol Goodman, a consultant to the CCJDA for the Stanley R. Mickelsen site redevelopment in a news release. “We have had bids and interest in the site in the past, but none came with a track record and a strategy that we could trust to meet our objectives.
The announcement is a “leap forward” for North Dakota, said Josh Teigen, director of Commerce’s Economic Development and Finance Division.
“North Dakota leads the world in a variety of verticals whether it is our robust tech sector, autonomous farming or unmanned aircraft systems, and expanding highly secure data center infrastructure in our state will help support all industries and diversify our economy,” Teigen said. “Bitzero’s announcement also brings together two pillars of our economy, energy and agriculture, as all waste heat from the data center will be used in an on-site greenhouse to enable North Dakota to grow crops year-round and help feed the world.”
Plans for the location include 200 megawatt of data centers within the next three to five years, which will add 30 to 50 jobs to the local economy, according to the news release.
“The Pyramid when correctly understood is a monument to peace,” said Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji. “The extraordinary capacity of the site in its first incarnation was a direct catalyst to the peace treaties of 1975 and the end of the Cold War. In its new incarnation the site will reappear again as a beacon for change in the now biggest challenge we face as society, climate change. The use of existing unutilized resources and ZCD energy at this site will guide the global data center industry and its stakeholders.”