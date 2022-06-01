(The Center Square) - Data center company Bitzero announced Wednesday it will locate its North American headquarters in North Dakota, representing a $400 to $500 million investment.
The company plans to build 200 megawatts of data centers in North Dakota over the next two to three years, according to the announcement. The data centers will focus on servicing state data requirements.
In addition to the up to $500 million investment for data centers, Bitzero plans to bring an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology in another joint venture representing an estimated investment of $200 to $500 million in the next two to three years, CEO Akbar Shamji said. The proposed headquarters will employ 15 to 20 people to drive operations in North Dakota.
Thus far, the company has raised nearly $100 million in investment capital, according to Bitzero officials.
“Bitzero’s decision to locate its North American headquarters in North Dakota is yet another example of how our state is emerging as the location of choice for clean energy data centers supported by reliable, affordable electricity produced with environmental stewardship,” said Gov. Doug Burgum during a press conference in Fargo on Wednesday. “This growing industry will continue to diversify our economy and elevate North Dakota’s status as the place to do business for tech entrepreneurs and innovators.”
The governor’s office said North Dakota won out as Bitzero’s choice for a headquarters due to its energy industry, access to engineering and software talent, and favorable tax and regulatory environment.
“In North Dakota we’re really focused on innovation, not regulation, as a way to solve economic problems facing our world and the way to solve any environmental issues that we have,” Burgum said.
Bitzero officials also said the state aligned with its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. The company plans to partner with Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation for the purchase of power from Bitzero’s planned data center for a greenhouse project by MHA Nation.
“Bitzero is working with us to use our Western Area Power Administration hydroelectric power to reflect the company’s zero carbon mandate,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox. “The additional heat produced from the data center facility will be used for our MHA Nation’s Greenhouse Project currently under construction.”
The company plans to have an initial public offering on the Canadian stock exchange within the next two months before being listed on the Nasdaq after regulatory approval passes, according to the announcement. Bitzero officials say they're discussing multiple other projects including wind and solar.