(The Center Square) - Permitting reform is one area where a divided Congress could reach a consensus in 2023, North Dakota's U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer told The Center Square.
Republicans gained control of the House by a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections, but the Senate is split 50-50. A runoff election in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that will be decided Tuesday will determine who holds the majority.
"When we start talking about how to have cleaner energy and we leave out the fuel source and just look at emissions as an example, let's find ways to agree on emissions reduction," Cramer said. "We need to stop looking at the fuel source and start looking at results and then turn our innovators loose because there are innovations that can meet goals and everybody can take credit rather than looking to create blame."
North Dakota is a leader in innovations such as carbon capture technology. The Energy Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota works with coal-fired power plants and the oil and gas industry.
"We're on the verge of a couple of major carbon capture and storage (for) coal-fired power plants that will capture as much as 90 or 95% of the CO2 in a coal-fired boiler," Cramer said. "And then that carbon can be used for enhancing the life of an oil well which means you've now taken CO2 which was a waste project and turned it into a commodity."
Cramer and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. are working on a bipartisan bill with other Republicans and Democrats that would allow gas retailers to sell ethanol blends higher than 10%.
Ethanol was incentivized for large production in the early 2000s at a time when there was a scarcity of oil, but now there is an abundance of oil, Cramer said.
"But we still have ethanol," Cramer said. "We have all this production capability, we have a lot of infrastructure, a lot of plants, a lot of investment that would be stranded if we simply ended ethanol."
Ethanol, particularly the 15% blend, is an efficient blend of fuel, Cramer said.
"What 15% does, of course, it displaces five more percent of the actual fossil energy with renewable energy so it extends the life cycle of our oil fields. But it provides more certainty to the ethanol industry to be able to always provide 15% ethanol blends year-round."
The bill, dubbed the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022, has the backing of several groups, including Renewable Fuels of America, the American Petroleum Institute and the American Farm Bureau Federation, according to Cramer.