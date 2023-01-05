(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Senate's State and Local Government Committee greenlighted a bill Thursday that would change the spending caps for the state's Emergency Commission.
The commission is tasked with approving special and federal funds the state receives during the interim of North Dakota's legislative session. Gov. Doug Burgum is chairman of the Emergency Commission. Other members are the secretary of state, the majority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairman of the Appropriations Committee from each body.
The committee was capped at spending $50 million for federal fund approvals and $5 million for special funds. Joe Morrissette, director of the Office of Management and Budget, advocated for changing the cap as the state is expected to receive an influx of federal funds.
"During the 2021-23 biennium, the Emergency Commission approved the expenditure of an additional $49.7 million of federal funds and additional $19.7 million of special funds," Morrissette told the committee. "This left a cushion for federal authority of just $332,000, or 0.70% and a cushion for special fund authority of just $345,000, or 1.73%. Some requests were amended or not approved to avoid exceeding the cap."
Senate Bill 2029 would create a federal fund cap at 2% of the general fund budget, which would be $99.9 million. The special fund's cap would be 1% of the budget, or $49.9 million.
"Although I think caps are an unnecessary restriction on the authority of the Emergency Commission, the caps proposed in this bill are an improvement over current law and will help ensure that a special legislative session is not required to approve a federal grant opportunity," Morrissette told the committee. "We are experiencing unprecedented levels of federal appropriations, and new federal funding opportunities are available to state agencies. This bill would provide additional flexibility to allow the state to take advantage of new federal funding opportunities."
Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, motioned to amend the bill by adding an emergency clause. That would allow the bill to go into effect immediately, but both chambers would need to approve the bill by a two-thirds majority.
"Why do we even have caps at all," Lee said. "We should just be responsible legislators and if people don't like what we do, we won't be back next time."
The committee unanimously gave the bill a "do pass" recommendation.