(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said a proposal that would require states to track vehicle greenhouse transmissions could backfire.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration is proposing a new greenhouse gas performance management measure to help states assess how they are reducing vehicle emissions, according to a news release from the USDOT. States would be able to set their own goals for reducing vehicle emissions. States would report their progress biennially.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates more than $27 billion in federal funding to help states meet their targets for reducing greenhouse transmissions, according to the USDOT.
"Our approach gives states the flexibility they need to set their own emission reduction targets, while providing them with resources from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to meet those targets and protect their communities," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Burgum called the rule "unnecessary and overreaching."
"The proposed rule burdens states with unnecessary regulation, may jeopardize future federal funding vital to North Dakota and will force or pressure states to reallocate federal dollars away from critical state projects to federally preferred projects," Burgum said in a statement. "In addition, it explicitly goes against last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rightfully returned decision-making authority related to greenhouse gas emissions from the federal government to the states and Congress."
The rule will be posted in the Federal Register next week. Comments will be accepted for 90 days after its publication.