(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum pushed for tax relief across multiple sectors Wednesday during his state of the state address, calling it a key priority for his administration over the next 10 months.
Burgum highlighted a two-year income tax credit approved in November that he said will save taxpayers about $211 million. He also mentioned the recent elimination of the state income tax on Social Security income that will save seniors about $15 million over the next two years.
“We’ve made progress on tax relief, but we can’t stop there,” the governor said. “We need to continue finding ways to simplify our tax code. We need to create a better business tax environment, particularly now when we’re competing. We need to make sure that we’re cutting red tape and cutting regulation to make sure that people that want to live in our state can. And we have to make sure that any attempt at state funded property tax relief actually finds its way to the citizens rather than being slowly eroded through property value increases and fiscally uneconomic premature growth of public-funded infrastructure on the edges of our city.”
Burgum said he plans to focus his efforts on bringing tax reform proposals before the legislative assembly at the beginning of 2023. The current budget includes $175 million in local property tax relief as the state covers the cost of county social services that used to be paid for through local property taxes, Burgum said. The governor also said the state is providing $1.2 billion in property tax relief through a school funding formula.
Burgum acknowledged, however, the state can go only so far to affect property taxes since those are levied locally.
“When property values go up, valuations go up. And unless a school district, a city or a county or park district, unless they lower their tax rate, their revenue is going to go up,” Burgum said. “So as citizens, we can have local officials say, ‘We didn’t raise your taxes,’ but they’re getting more revenue with inflation and everybody calls their state legislator and says, ‘Do something about property taxes.’ We have to fix the problem at the local level.”
Burgum also outlined plans to invest in the workforce and diversify the economy.
The governor signed legislation in November that allocated $250 million for workforce investment that includes required matching funds. Another $20 million was awarded for three career centers in Dickinson, Minot and Watford City, according to a news release.
Plans are in the works for $40 million to be used to construct the state’s first polytechnic center at Bismarck State College, and an additional $68 million that will be used for career academies across the state.
Burgum said he is dedicated to cutting regulations and roadblocks to make the state more business friendly. He pointed out billions of dollars’ worth of business that companies have announced in new facilities in North Dakota, including a $2.8 billion gas-to-liquids complex in Williams County, a hydrogen hub near Beulah, a $1.9 billion data center near Williston and a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project.
“This massive investment in our state didn’t happen by accident,” Burgum said. “It’s the culmination of years, even decades, of intentional effort to build one of the nation’s most stable and business-friendly tax and regulatory environments.”