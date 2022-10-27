(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday he would ask the Legislature for $50 million to invest in workforce development initiatives.
The plan allocates $25 million in marketing and recruitment for the "Find the Good Life" talent attraction initiative and virtual job fairs sponsored by Job Service North Dakota.
An additional $20 million would create a Regional Workforce Impact Grant program to help entities with regional labor issues, Burgum said in his announcement.
The governor is also proposing $5 million for a training grant for employers who use automation technologies. Another $2 million would be set aside for a technical skills training grant.
The rest of the founding would go towards a job placement program for people recently released from prison.
The governor said he also want the Legislature to consider reforming the state's occupational licensure program.
The recommendations were approved by North Dakota’s Workforce Development Council on Wednesday, Burgum said.
“With broad representation across multiple industries and all levels of government, the Workforce Development Council is uniquely suited to recommend solutions to our workforce challenge, which remains our No. 1 barrier to economic growth,” Burgum said.
Burgum made his announcement on the final day of the 2022 Main Street ND Summit. It is the fourth spending package he has recommended to the Legislature this year and the second one this week.
The governor proposed a $20 million community revitalization plan on Tuesday. Half of the money for that plan would be used for grants for communities of 5,000 people or less.
A plan introduced in September would require a $70-$80 million investment to improve the state's child care system.
The governor, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, are also pitching a proposal to eliminate the state's income tax and replace it with a flat tax. That plan could save taxpayers about $250 million a year, they said in August.