(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce.
Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.
"This plan will energize our towns, cities and counties as they work to enhance smart, efficient infrastructure, create healthy, vibrant communities and diversify the economy, all to attract new residents to North Dakota and help retain our youth and existing workforce," Burgum said in a news release. "Over the next two months, we will work with legislators to refine these and other proposals to address workforce challenges across every industry in our state."
The initiative also includes $5 million each for a rural workforce housing program and local parks and recreation grants.
Burgum is also backing the state's Renaissance Zone 2.0, an expansion of the 23-year-old program that gives income and property tax incentives to companies that invest in qualifying areas.
The governor made his announcement at the 2022 Main Street ND Summit.
"The Main Street Initiative has been instrumental in creating vibrant communities that will advance the state's ability to attract and retain a talented workforce," Burgum said. "From utilizing existing infrastructure for multi-use developments to creating public spaces for art, events and gatherings, the influence of the Main Street Initiative and the dedication of its team can be seen across the state in communities large and small."
Burgum said he would make an announcement on how to ease North Dakota's workforce challenges on the closing day of the summit.