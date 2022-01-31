(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ordered all U.S. and North Dakota flags to fly at half staff in honor of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died Friday.
Stenehjem served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years before he was elected attorney general in 2000. He held that post longer than any other attorney general in state history. Stenehjem announced last month he would not seek another term.
Burgum said in a statement Stenehjem embodied public service.
"As the top law enforcement officer in North Dakota for over two decades, Attorney General Stenehjem always put the safety and well-being of our citizens first," Burgum said. "North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. State and local governments also are more transparent thanks to his strong enforcement of North Dakota’s sunshine laws."
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer called Stenehjem a close friend.
"Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state," Cramer said in a Twitter post. "He always fought for what was right."
Praise for Stenehjem came for both political parties.
"He was an iconic leader in North Dakota who put service to his constituents and the law above politics," the Democratic Attorneys General Association said in a Twitter post. "We were proud to work across the aisle with him over the years.”
Burgum had not announced an interim attorney general as of Monday morning.
Stenehjem's funeral is scheduled for Thursday. Flags were ordered to fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday.