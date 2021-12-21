(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum named Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus as the state’s next tax commissioner, succeeding Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned in November.
Kroshus will begin his role Jan. 4, a day after Rauschenberger’s resignation becomes effective. He will serve the remainder of Rauschenberger’s four-year term, which ends Jan. 1, 2023.
“With his combination of private sector experience in leading a complex business operation and public sector experience in looking out for the best interests of consumers, Brian Kroshus is well-suited to fairly and effectively administer the tax laws of North Dakota,” Burgum said in a news release. “We are deeply grateful for his outstanding service to our citizens as a public service commissioner and look forward to his continued commitment to taxpayers as state tax commissioner.”
Rauschenberger resigned in November after he was found intoxicated in a Bismarck hotel room, according to a report from NewsDakota.com. He had taken a leave of absence previously for treatment of alcohol-related issues, the report said.
Kroshus was appointed to the Public Service Commission by Burgum in 2017 and was elected to the panel in 2018 and 2020, according to a news release from the governor’s office. He was group publisher for Mandan-based Lee Agri-Media and publisher of the Bismarck Tribune from 2005 to 2015.
“Treating taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency will be my top priority, understanding that this office and its duties are administered with the people’s money,” Kroshus said in the news release. “We’ll also continue to work across state government and with our tribal and private sector partners to create and maintain a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all.”