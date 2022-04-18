(The Center Square) – A battle continues over a ballot measure that would allow North Dakota voters to decide if they want term limits for some state office holders.
The proposed constitutional amendment would limit state representatives, senators and the governor to serve no more than eight years.
A group called U.S. Term Limits turned in their petitions last month, only to have the majority of the signatures disqualified.
Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger disqualified 29,101 of the 46,366 signatures. The group needed 31,164 valid signatures to get the issue on the November ballot.
Numerous violations were found including signatures that were “likely forged” on affidavits in the presence of a notary public, leading to the rejection of all affidavits notarized by that individual, which represented over 15,000 signatures, according to Jaeger.
Additionally, more than 10,000 signatures were thrown out based on the claim they did not meet requirements like full printed names or missing complete addresses, the secretary of state said.
Jaeger turned his findings to Attorney General Drew Wrigley's office.
A spokesperson for Wrigley's office told The Center Square on Monday the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to look into the matter.
Meanwhile the group sent a letter to Jaeger calling his rejection of signatures "unlawful and unconstitutional."
“In your opinion, roughly 29,101 of the signatures submitted by the Committee were invalid for various reasons,” the group said in the letter. “Just five days prior, in a meeting in your office with Jared Hendrix (chairperson of the Committee), you indicated that your office had determined that roughly 7,000 signatures were invalid and would not be counted. An additional 22,000 signatures were 'disqualified' in the five days between March 17 and March 22.”
The group alleges in the letter that 8,000 signatures were “unconstitutionally and unlawfully” thrown out on the mistaken basis that they were collected before the group was approved to start circulating petitions.
It also challenged the disqualification of all signatures notarized by a person identified as Zeph Toe for “likely forgery” based on “inexpert opinion regarding a few circulator signatures was unconstitutional and improper.”
The letter went on to accuse Jaeger’s team of coming up with new criteria for evaluating the petitions exclusively for this instance and therefore led to the dismissal of thousands of signatures on minor technicalities even when the team knew the signatures matched voter records, according to the letter.
“No expense was spared in attempting to disqualify this petition, and the full scope of the use of taxpayer resources to frustrate the will of the electors is only beginning to come into focus. The state’s validation process here should be subject to a full inquiry,” the group said in the letter.
The group called on Jaeger to reconsider, saying there are at least 40,020 valid signatures among those tossed, well over 8,000 more required by law.