(The Center Square) - A conference committee comprised of North Dakota House and Senate members did not agree Monday on proposed tax breaks.
House Bill 1158 would decrease the lowest income tax rate from 1.1% to 0% for individuals, estates, and trusts. It would also expand the homestead property tax and give property tax relief for locally assessed property, according to the bill's fiscal note. Gov. Doug Burgum proposed the bill.
It's estimated that the income tax portion of the bill would keep at least $287.9 million in the hands of taxpayers over the next two years, the fiscal note said.
The bill passed the House in February and was primarily an income tax bill then. It was sent to the Senate, where it went through several committee hearings and amendments. However, the House did not accept the Senate changes, and the bill was sent to a conference committee.
During Monday's meeting, lawmakers disagreed on mill levies and how to do income tax relief.
"I think there's some strong feelings about how we give the income tax portion of this," said Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson.
Rummel said he believed the public would "revolt" at seeing the numbers concerning how much high-income earners could get back in tax relief under the bill's current version.
"I think if everybody saw how much income would be returned to the high-income earners right there, I think we would have a pretty big problem," Rummel said.
Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, who chairs the committee, replied to Rummel's concerns saying they "don't play classes against each other in policy," including policies around taxes.
"We believe everybody should pay their fair share, and we don't go after the progressive way of doing this by taxing the rich," said Headland. "That's what we're trying to get away from, the progressive system that we've been under for however many years. We have the revenue to do it and I think we have the ability to do it, to get to the flat tax. With the path to zero, everybody still wins."
Headland acknowledged some people might find it a hard pill to swallow that "somebody that makes a lot of money is getting a lot of relief."
Under the current version of HB 1158, single filers with a taxable income of $44,725 or less would be subject to a 0% income tax rate. Those married filing jointly with a combined taxable income of $74,750 or less would also be subject to a 0% rate, as would those married filing separately with a taxable income of $37,375 or less. Estates and trusts with an income of $3,000 or less would also be subject to a 0% tax rate, according to the bill.