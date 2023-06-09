(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Treasury released $68 million from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to North Dakota, clearing the way for the state to build 13 career academies first approved in 2021, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
Lawmakers approved $88 million for the academies in a November 2021 special session, with $20 million coming from the state. The money had not been released when lawmakers convened for the 2023 legislative session.
Burgum signed a bill in February to borrow the $68 million from the Bank of North Dakota.
“These career academies are a key component of our comprehensive efforts to address North Dakota’s workforce shortage, and we’re grateful for the tireless efforts by our congressional delegation, North Dakota Career and Technical Education and our own state Office of Management and Budget team to work with Treasury to secure this federal funding,” Burgum said in a news release. “We also thank the Legislature for providing a backstop from the Bank of North Dakota to establish these career academies that will create new opportunities for our high school and college students and support economic growth.”
The 13 career academies will prepare students for careers in health, technology and trades, according to Burgum. The locations are Dickinson, Watford City, Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo, Grafton, Williston, Mandan, Wahpeton, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Jamestown and Valley City.