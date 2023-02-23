(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's flat income tax proposal is now in the hands of the state Senate.
House Bill 1158 would create a 1.5% flat tax but lowers income tax thresholds. For example, a married couple filing jointly would not owe any income tax if their taxable income is below $74,750, according to the bill.
The bill does away with a tiered payment system for income taxes. Currently, single taxpayers that make less than $37,450 pay 1.10% of their taxable income, while those who make more than $411,500 pay $9,602.44 plus 2.90% of their taxable income over $411,500.
The bill passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 79-14.
Taxpayers are estimated to keep more than $566 million during the 2023-2025 biennium if the bill is approved by lawmakers, according to the bill's fiscal note.
Burgum told the House Finance and Taxation Committee that the state could afford it. The state's revenues are running $700 million ahead of forecast, and oil tax revenues are running $1.5 billion ahead of forecast, he told the committee.
"When the state's doing well, of course our citizens should share in that prosperity and especially those citizens who are working and earning income in our state," Burgum said.
The House also passed House Bill 1425, which "could create a decrease in the state general fund if the actual general fund revenues in fiscal year 2024 exceed the estimated general fund revenues by at least 10%."
"If this were to occur, the individual income tax rates for tax year 2024 would be reduced by 0.50," according to the bill's fiscal note. "If the reduced rates had been in effect during the most recent 2021 tax year, the estimated reduction in revenue is $126 million."
The bill passed the House by a vote of 91-2 and is now in the Senate for consideration.