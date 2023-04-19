As we celebrate Earth Day 2023, I am optimistic for the future of our planet. Our future is brighter than just a year ago because of the growing promise of innovative technology, some of which is getting a major boost from work happening here in North Dakota to advance carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS. It is time for policymakers around the nation – and even in Washington, D.C. – to take note of the potential of investments that carbon removal technologies are showing for making our air cleaner while simultaneously creating high-quality jobs.
The politics around climate change can be messy if one only listens to naysayers on the extremes. Here, in the middle of America, we rely on common sense to make progress. In fact, North Dakota is leading the way when it comes to finding solutions that can give everyone a reason to celebrate.
CCS technology, when applied to power plants, can capture up to 90 percent of carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere. Through advances in science, we can liquify the carbon dioxide, and then transport it through pipelines to virtually anywhere.
What do we do with it once it is captured? Well, that’s where North Dakota’s unique geography comes into play. We are able to dig under the ground and pump the carbon dioxide more than a mile underground, where it will be trapped forever. And not just carbon dioxide from power plants in our state – other states can build pipelines so that North Dakota can be a regional leader in capturing carbon dioxide before it ever enters the atmosphere.
Our state is already moving ahead with this technology. One large-scale effort to capture CO2 from the Milton R. Young Station in Center is known as Project Tundra. Once completed, the amount of CO2 captured before it goes into the atmosphere would be the same as taking 800,000 cars off the road.
Beyond the environmental impact, the use of this technology creates jobs in North Dakota. Cliff Stargile, a union worker with the Laborers International Union of North America Local 563, recently told the Bismarck Tribune that CCS technology “will allow me the opportunity to continue working in the state, instead of chasing pipeline work all across the country.”
And, beyond the new jobs created, initiatives like Project Tundra will also allow thousands of North Dakotans in the energy sector to keep their jobs.
Efforts like Project Tundra demonstrate the value of cooperation between the private sector, state government, and the federal government. That effort has financial support from the state, as well as a federal tax credit known as 45Q that incentivizes capturing carbon. The federal tax credit is similar to tax credits renewable energy projects have received over the last several decades.
Just as I support an “all of the above” energy policy for North Dakota I am eager to work across the aisle with Republican colleagues on an “all of the above” climate policy. There does not need to be an “either/or divide” between creating good jobs and making our air and water cleaner. Technologies like CCS allow us to find a “both/and” solution.
I’m not pollyanna-ish about the future – I know that climate change is real, and that it is a real threat that we need to address now. The science is clear, and I support a range of possible solutions.
But despite some of the doom and gloom predictions, I remain optimistic about our future. When I meet with scientists who are developing next-generation technologies, I feel confident that we can make real, sustained progress.
Through the Inflation Reduction Act and other pieces of federal legislation, Congress has created a prime opportunity for states to engage in innovative, economically-beneficial programs related to climate and energy. Let’s take steps to make the world a little better, while at the same time providing good-paying jobs for our citizens.
I hope other states follow the lead of North Dakota and take advantage of American ingenuity and innovation to unite against the biggest threats to our planet.
Josh Boschee is the North Dakota House Minority Leader and a member of NewDEAL, a selective national network of the innovative, pragmatic state and local policymakers.