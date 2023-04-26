(The Center Square) - Advocates for a school choice bill the governor shot down say North Dakota parents are left lacking educational choices for their children.
House Bill 1532 would have appropriated $10 million to offset tuition costs for students who go to private schools. The money would have been paid directly to private schools.
Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed the bill last week and wanted lawmakers to find a more comprehensive solution.
On Tuesday, the House chose not to overturn the governor’s veto by a 52-41 vote.
North Dakota Family Alliance supported the bill and said it would have helped minimize existing economic and legal obstacles for North Dakota parents.
“House Bill 1532 would have provided an excellent step in the right direction for North Dakota to offer true school choice to parents and students – something that is currently missing,” Mark Jorritsma, the executive director for North Dakota Family Alliance, told The Center Square on Wednesday. “With Governor Burgum’s veto of the bill and the unsuccessful vote to override it, North Dakota parents continue to be denied educational choices that best match the educational needs of their students. We believe that the best educational system is one that gives children a wide-open future and the tools to explore God’s calling on their lives, under the loving, protecting guidance of their parents.”
Burgum said in his veto letter that he’d like to use the upcoming interim between legislative sessions to “explore best practices” for school choice because the bill in its final form didn’t go far enough. He also called for a greater return on investment of taxpayer dollars.
“Our objection to this bill is not related to its cost. The state spends 100 times more per year on public schools than is proposed in this bill for tuition offsets for students who attend nonpublic schools – and our K-12 public school system will receive record levels of state funding in the 2023-2025 biennium,” the governor’s veto letter said. “Simply put, HB 1532 does not go far enough to promote competition and expand choice in K-12 education. If not done correctly now, this bill could impede our ability to expand school choice in a meaningful way in the years ahead.”
Burgum said his administration supports school choice and believes competition can improve outcomes in the education system.
“In its final amended form, this bill is not the comprehensive solution we need. It falls short of meaningfully enhancing school choice – especially in rural areas far from any existing nonpublic schools – and lacks incentives to expand nontraditional options in K-12 education. The bill also lacks public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments,” the letter said.
The bill received hundreds of letters in testimony both for and against the measure.