(The Center Square) - Gas prices increased 31 cents in North Dakota from last week, the second-highest increase in the country behind Minnesota, where prices jumped 32 cents.
The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $4.03, up from $3.72 last week, according to AAA. Last year, the same gallon of gas cost $3.66.
The highest gas prices are in Dunn County in the western part of the state, where a gallon of fuel is $4.40. Ramsey County, in the southeastern part of the state, has the lowest fuel cost at $3.72 a gallon.
Crude oil prices are keeping fuel costs higher than usual for September, according to AAA. Gas prices are around $90 a barrel, up several dollars a barrel.
“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant."
California has the highest fuel costs at $5.50 a gallon. Washington State is second at $5.05.
The lowest gas prices continue to be in the southern states. Mississippi has the lowest fuel costs at $3.30 a gallon, followed by Louisiana at $3.40.