(The Center Square) - Lawmakers from both sides of the Legislature are closer to consensus on a bill providing income and property tax relief for North Dakotans.
Instead of mil levy buydown opposed by the House, representatives proposed a new concept for property tax relief on Friday that would revolve around primary residences. Every primary residential property owner would be able to apply for the credit.
At first, it was proposed as a $500 tax credit per primary residence, but Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, proposed bumping it up to $750.
Committee chair Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said it was an opportunity to give “meaningful” property tax relief to every residential owner in the states as it was broader and could help more people.
“We just think that it’s a concept that we’ve talked about prior, but we’ve never really gone as far as drafting something that actually lays out how it would be implemented,” said Headland.
According to the Tax Commissioner's office, there are roughly 199,000 households in North Dakota, with approximately 62.5% of households owning their home.
The six conference committee members wrapped up Friday morning’s meeting by agreeing to continue to work on the property tax relief concept proposed by the House.
“I think we’re getting a lot closer,” Headland said as they adjourned. “I think we just have the one income tax piece that we need to come to an agreement on.”
Gov. Doug Burgum introduced an income tax reduction plan at the beginning of the session that would roll the tax rate to 0% for single filers with a taxable income of $44,725 and married couples with a combined taxable income of $74,750.