(The Center Square) – North Dakota beer drinkers knocking back a cold one on July 4 will pay the second highest beer tax of surrounding states, according to a report from The Tax Foundation.
The state's beer tax is forty cents per gallon, seven cents lower than neighboring Minnesota, where the tax is 47 cents per gallon.
The beer industry brought $1.2 billion to North Dakota's economy and paid $160.9 million in taxes in 2022, according to the Beer Institute's "Beer Serves America" report released this week. Nearly 7,600 North Dakotans have beer-related jobs, bringing in more than $350 million in wages.
Nationwide, beer is a $409.2 billion industry that pays more than nearly $64 billion a year in taxes.
North Dakota levies a 7% tax on alcohol sales, higher than the state's 5% sales tax rate, according to the Office of State Tax Commissioner.
The lowest beer tax in states near North Dakota is found in Wyoming, where residents pay two cents per gallon, the lowest rate in the country. South Dakota beer taxes are 27 cents per gallon, according to the report.
North Dakota's beer tax is not the highest in the country. That honor belongs to Tennessee, where the beer tax is $1.29 per gallon. North Dakota's beer tax is the 17th highest in the U.S., according to the report.