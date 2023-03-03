(The Center Square) - North Dakota law enforcement officials said doubling fines for motorists that drive more than 21 mph over the speed limit would deter drivers and possibly save lives.
Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickson, said more than 20,000 of the 377,310 speeding tickets issued between 2017 to 2021 were given to drivers going more than 21 miles over the posted limit.
"We need to financially encourage those individuals who drive 21 mph over the posted speed limit to slow down and save lives," Rummel told the House Transportation Committee on Friday. "Speeding and or aggressive driving has been a factor in 34% of fatal crashes in North Dakota in 2021."
The bill would not affect fines for drivers going less than 20 mph under the speed limit, Rummel said.
Jacob Jones, a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper, said the new law would affect about 8% of drivers ticketed in 2022.
"I want to be clear that speeding over the posted limit at any rate is dangerous and deprives not only the driver, but other motorists of the time and distance required to avoid a crash," Jones told the committee in written testimony. "I believe that drivers who chose to drive 21+ mph over the scientifically determined speed limit are driving at an egregious level that is dangerous. Passage of this bill would be a great step in holding that small percentage of violators accountable for their irresponsible choices and hopefully add a level of deterrence to enhance safety to our roadways."
The committee has another bill relating to the state's roadways in its hopper.
A hearing is scheduled for next week on a bill to raise the speed limits on North Dakota interstates from 75 to 80 mph. The House of Representatives approved the bill 65-29.
Jones said in his testimony he is not against raising the speed limit but is concerned about the potential danger of a vehicle going 80 mph approaching a slower-moving vehicle.
"On these types of roadways, drivers are usually expecting to activate the cruise control and don't expect the types of hazards they would be alert for on an uncontrolled access road," Jones said in written testimony.
