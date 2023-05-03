(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s individual income tax system has become progressively worse since 2020, according to a report.
However, the report does not consider a tax relief package just passed by the state legislature this year, eliminating the state’s bottom tax bracket and merging the top four brackets into two with reduced rates.
The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, scored states based on how they approach taxing individual income. The score is part of the group’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, which analyzed five key components of states’ tax systems.
North Dakota’s individual income tax score has fallen from 19th in 2020 to 25 through 2022, finally falling to 27th in 2023.
It ranked 17th overall for its state business tax climate with a 5% state sales tax rate and a max local sales tax rate of 3.5%. Its corporate income tax rate ranged from 1.41% to 4.31%.
North Dakota is among the majority of states that have a graduated-rate income tax. The state and local individual income tax collections per capita were estimated to be around $579 earlier this year.
The tax relief bill recently signed into law and called the largest tax break in state history by Gov. Doug Burgum will bring $358 million in individual income tax relief. It will also make an additional $157 million available in property tax relief, according to the governor’s office.
Burgum said the goal is to eventually become a zero-income tax state. Only seven states currently do not collect taxes on individual income. Those states received the highest scores for their individual income tax systems: Alaska, Florida, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
States that received the worst scores were New York, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Hawaii.
North Dakota’s tax cuts come at a time when the state is experiencing one of the most severe worker shortages in the nation. With 27,000 open jobs right now, North Dakota only has 39 available workers for every 100 jobs open, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Just under 70% of North Dakotans are working or actively looking for work right now, the chamber said.
This session, the state legislature passed many workforce bills to fund workforce impact grants, internships, and workforce training.