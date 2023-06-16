(The Center Square) - North Dakota's not seasonal unemployment rate dropped to 1.9% in May, a decline from 2.1% in April, according to Job Service North Dakota.
The number is slightly higher than May 2023's rate of 1.7%, according to numbers released Friday.
Just under 8,000 North Dakotans were without jobs in May, down 11% in April but 11.1% higher than last May's totals.
Eight industries had higher job totals in May. The mining and logging industry added the most jobs, 3,200, with leisure and hospitality adding 2,400, according to the agency. Also gaining jobs were the private educational and health services sector, with 1,400, and the retail trade industry, which saw an increase of 900 jobs.
Five sectors saw a slight increase in jobs. The construction, information, manufacturing and transportation/warehousing/utilities sectors lost 200 jobs in May, the agency said. The financial services sector saw the lowest drop at 100 positions.
Two of North Dakota's metro areas saw job gains. Fargo gained 1,800 jobs, and Grand Forks gained 1,100 jobs.
Bismarck lost 900 jobs, with the most significant losses in the hospitality and government sectors. The manufacturing, wholesale trade, private educational and health service sectors all saw gains of 100 jobs, according to the agency.