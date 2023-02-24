(The Center Square) - North Dakota is receiving $11.39 million for water wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure improvements, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday.
The money is from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.
The state already received $8.7 million from the fund, according to news release from the EPA. Center, N.D., is using $5 million to improve its wastewater system.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided substantial increases for water infrastructure across North Dakota’s communities,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “I am pleased to see these dollars are supporting projects to improve the water quality for communities throughout our state.”
About half of the money is distributed through grants or principal forgiveness loans, according to the EPA.
“Clean rivers, lakes, and streams are vital to North Dakota’s people and economy,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will complete much-needed water and wastewater projects and create jobs in communities across the state.”
This is the second distribution of funds through the CWSRF, according to the EPA. The total distribution is 2.4 billion. An additional 1.9 billion of money distributed through the fund was distributed in May 2022, according to the news release.
Additional funding from the BIA is expected in the next few weeks and will be allocated to the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, the agency said.