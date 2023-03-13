(The Center Square) - A bill that would create an immigration center to recruit health care workers from other countries is under consideration by the North Dakota House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 2142 passed the House last month by a 39-5 vote and was heard Monday by the House Finance and Taxation Committee. If the House approves, the bill will create a new office in the Department of Commerce.
The state would appropriate $242,500 in one-time funding to begin the center. The funding would eventually come from a fee paid by businesses that employed the immigrants, according to the bill.
The immigration center would also provide "financial, legal, housing, or other immigration-related applications, forms, or communications necessary to provide for successful immigration to the state." The assistance would not be given to illegal immigrants.
Tim Blasl, president of the North Dakota Hospital Association, said the workforce is the industry's number one problem.
"Hospitals work with immigration offices, attorneys, and vendors to recruit international staff," Blasl said. "It is my understanding that the cost to recruit ranges from $10,000 - $20,000 per individual, depending on the country. Not all hospitals, however, can afford to recruit nurses, lab techs, and rad techs in this way. We believe a state office of immigration would make this process more affordable."
International nurses are already filling positions at North Dakota hospitals, according to testimony.
"At the hospital I work at in Fargo, 68% of their registered nursing staff are international nurses," said Bonnie Vangerud, vice chairman of the North Dakota Office of Nurse Leaders. "We wouldn't be able to care for our patients if not for them; so we are eternally grateful for the international nurses! However, what I know is, that it takes a long time for these staff to get to the United States and in their positions, for example I interviewed a nurse in early 2017 and she arrived in 2021. So I am envisioning this office to help expedite getting staff to North Dakota sooner, quicker and faster."
Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, said the immigration center could keep some facilities open.
"Between January 2021 and July 2022, five nursing facilities and one basic care closed," Peterson said. "In 2024, two additional nursing facilities have announced plans to close their nursing facility and only operate their critical access hospitals."
No one spoke in opposition to the bill during the hearing.
The committee did not take action on the bill Monday.