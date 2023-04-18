(The Center Square) - North Dakota will allocate $3.5 million to help law enforcement agencies with workforce recruitment and retention under a bill signed by Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday.
House Bill 1307 will provide up to $3.5 million in one-time funding for "Back the Blue" grants. The grants will be provided to each city and county law enforcement agency based on the number of law enforcement officers they have employed, according to the bill.
At least $750,000 of the $3.5 million will go to local law enforcement agencies with ten or fewer officers. There are approximately 71 agencies in North Dakota that fit this description, according to the governor.
“Law enforcement is facing the same or tougher challenges as most professions when it comes to recruiting and retention,” Burgum said, adding that there are currently more than 35,000 job openings across multiple industries and professions in the state.
“We know that keeping our community safe is always a top priority, and we’re working at every level to support and keep those communities safe but to do that, we have to have everybody fully staffed,” said Burgum.
Agencies that receive Back the Blue grants may use the money for hiring and retention bonuses or for offering tuition and fee payments for law enforcement trainees. North Dakota has about 2,300 people working statewide as law enforcement officers.
Additionally, the governor signed House Bill 1183 Tuesday, which moves peace officers employed by the state to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s public retirement safety plan.
“Because our state agencies do often compete for the same candidates as other law enforcement agencies, retirement benefits are no longer going to be a factor in the equation because now we’ve got everybody on the same plans,” Burgum said.
During COVID, some local political subdivisions got into bidding wars competing for the same pool of law enforcement agents when extra federal dollars flowed into the state, according to the governor.
Last week Burgum signed Senate Bill 2147, which provides an income tax deduction for certain retired law enforcement personnel, and House Bill 1309, which enhances retirement benefits for retired Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents.
“We have an amazing environment here in North Dakota. We have a wonderful safe community atmosphere, and that’s one of the best features about our state,” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, the prime sponsor of HB 1307. “We want to make sure that we are supporting our law enforcement officers because they are so essential to creating and maintaining that environment.”