(The Center Square) - Average learning loss experienced by North Dakota students amid the COVID-19 pandemic equates to an estimated $1.4 billion lost in total lifetime earnings for students if not addressed, according to recent data from a collaborative study by Harvard and Stanford universities.
Researchers at Harvard’s Center of Educational Policy Research and the Educational Opportunity Project at Standard released their co-findings on the pandemic’s impact on students in 40 states, including North Dakota, between 2019 and 2022 earlier this month. The Harvard and Stanford co-research project, known as the Education Recovery Scorecard, studies how the potential earnings of students could be affected based on the results of national testing scores and the reported setbacks of educational learning time based on the scores.
According to the Education Recovery Scorecard, North Dakota public students in grades K-12 statewide lost approximately four months of learning in math and over three months in reading between 2019 and 2022, on average.
The study indicates that the average economic loss per student in North Dakota is $12,209 based on these setbacks in education loss in Math and Reading. The total loss statewide for lifetime earnings lost due to the pandemic is $1,403,486,742, according to the study.
“It’s not readily visible to parents when their children have fallen behind earlier cohorts, but the data from 7,800 school districts show clearly that this is the case,” said Sean Reardon, Professor of Poverty and Inequality at Stanford Graduate School of Education. “Our research shows that schools were far from the only cause of decreased learning—the pandemic affected children through many ways – but they are the institution best suited to remedy the unequal impacts of the pandemic.”
While test scores varied from district to district, Math scores in North Dakota seemed to suffer the most due to the pandemic. Based on the research data, almost all state public school districts saw a decline in Math scores from 2019 to 2022.
The school systems that reported the most significant decline in math scores for the larger districts include Fargo, Minot and West Fargo. Fargo schools, for example, saw a decrease in math scores that equated to almost seven months in math education lost, while Minot and West Fargo experienced a decrease equivalent to more than six months lost in Math education.
In comparison, students around the nation in grades 3-8 reported a decline in test scores equating to nearly half a year of learning lost in math and three months of learning lost in reading, according to The Education Recovery Scorecard findings.
The study indicates several factors that contributed to learning loss for students nationally, including school resources, instructional modality, internet accessibility for students, anxiety & depression caused by the pandemic, and disruptions in students’ daily lives.
Harvard and Stanford’s research indicates that test scores declined higher in places that reported a higher rate of COVID-19 deaths and smaller communities where resources for school districts and broadband access were limited.