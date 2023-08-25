(The Center Square) - The average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in North Dakota is $3.74 this week, down a nickel from last week's price of $3.79, according to the American Automobile Association.
The cost is 26 cents higher than last month but 13 cents less than last year.
The cheapest gas is in the state's largest city, Fargo, where a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.56. The highest price is in Dunn County, where motorists pay an average of $4.17 a gallon.
The national average is $3.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Gas prices are likely to go up as demand increases before the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to AAA.
“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”
California continues to lead in gas prices at $5.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Washington State is the only other state with gas prices higher than $5 a gallon at $5.06, according to AAA.
The least expensive gas is in Mississippi at $3.30 a gallon, followed by Louisiana at $3.40.