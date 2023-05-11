(The Center Square) - About 200 North Dakota entities will no longer need an audit as part of a bill that raises the financial threshold for auditing local governments.
Senate Bill 2180, signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, raises the threshold from $750,000 in annual receipts to $2 million. The entities will still file financial reports with the North Dakota Office of the State Auditor.
"The goal for the change was to still provide transparency (since annual financial reports are still required to be submitted) but to also help these smaller local governments save money by not needing a full audit," Emily Dalzell, communications director for the auditor's office told The Center Square.
Eliminating audits for fifty-five small cities would save the auditor's office $1 million during the biennium, according to a presentation to the Legislature. More than $1 million would be saved by raising the audit threshold for school districts and others.
The change will also help the entities.
"These costs can easily surpass $10,000 annually which consume a large amount of an already small budget," Sean Nordstog, a firefighter at the Grand Forks Fire Department and treasurer of the Grand Forks Fire Relief Association, told the Legislature. "As a fire relief association, we run on a small budget, all of which is used in supporting our members in their retirement."
The law is retroactive to January 2022.