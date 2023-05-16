(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s sales tax ranking improved over 2022 but is slightly worse than in 2020, according to a report.
Independent tax policy nonprofit The Tax Foundation ranked states based on their approach to state sales taxes as part of its ongoing deep dive into its 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
North Dakota ranked 28th, up from 30 over the previous year. However, it’s still one spot lower than its 2020 ranking, where it came in 27th.
North Dakota has a 5% state sales tax rate for most retail sales. A gross receipts tax is applied to sales of alcohol at 7%, new farm machinery used exclusively for agriculture production at 3%, and new mobile homes at 3%, according to the Office of the State Tax Commissioner.
Additionally, local cities and counties can levy additional sales and use taxes and special taxes.
The average combined state and local sales tax rate in North Dakota is 6.97%. The highest combined state and local average sales tax rate in the nation is Louisiana at 9.55%, according to the Tax Foundation.
“The sales tax can also hurt the business tax climate because as the sales tax rate climbs, customers make fewer purchases or seek low-tax alternatives,” the Tax Foundation report said. “As a result, business is lost to lower-tax locations, causing lost profits, lost jobs, and lost tax revenue.22 The effect of differential sales tax rates among states or localities is apparent when a traveler crosses from a high-tax state to a neighboring low-tax state. Typically, a vast expanse of shopping malls springs up along the border in the low-tax jurisdiction.”
States with high scores had no state sales tax, including New Hampshire, Delaware, Montana, Oregon, and Alaska. States that ranked poorly tended to have high sales tax rates, excise tax rates, and complicated sales tax administration, the report said. Those at the bottom were Alabama, Washington, Louisiana, California, and Tennessee.
While North Dakota’s sales tax received a mediocre score, Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law what he called “the largest tax break in state history.” Addressing the state individual income tax, it eliminated the bottom tax bracket and merged the top four brackets into two with reduced rates.
The move is estimated to save taxpayers $358 million. Plus, homeowners will be eligible for property tax credit. The total tax break amounts to $515 million, according to Burgum.