(The Center Square) - The North Dakota House delayed taking action Friday on a bill prohibiting schools from creating policies about pronoun use, including forcing teachers to use preferred pronouns.
Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2231 Thursday, saying the First Amendment already protects teachers. The Senate voted 37-9 to override the governor’s veto later that day.
The House decided to delay action on the bill for one legislative day.
The measure would have prevented a government entity, including public schools, from requiring employees to use an individual’s preferred pronouns when addressing or mentioning the individual in work-related communications.
Meanwhile, Burgum stated one of his reasons for vetoing was because protections against compulsory speech already exist.
“The First Amendment already prohibits compelled speech and protects teachers from speaking contrary to their beliefs and courts across the country have upheld these rights," Burgum said in his veto letter. "The teaching profession is challenging enough without the heavy hand of state government forcing teachers to take on the role of pronoun police."