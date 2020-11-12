(The Center Square) – More than a week after Election Day, winners were declared in the races for North Carolina auditor and commissioner of labor.
Incumbent Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, held off Republican challenger Tony Street, 50.9%-49.1%. Republican state Rep. Josh Dobson beat Democrat Jessica Holmes, 50.8%-49.2%, in the race to replace Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry, who is retiring.
The Associated Press called the races Wednesday.
The auditor and commissioner of labor positions are part of North Carolina's Council of State, which includes the offices of governor and lieutenant governor.
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper beat Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Republican Mark Robinson won election as North Carolina's first Black lieutenant governor, topping Democrat Yvonne Lewis.
The council also includes the secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, commissioner of agriculture, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
Democrat incumbent Secretary of State Elaine Marshall retained her position by beating Republican E.C. Sykes. Republican incumbent State Treasurer Dale Folwell defeated Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterji.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, both Republican incumbents, held on to their Council of State positions. Troxler and Causey beat Democratic challengers Jenna Wadsworth and Wayne Goodwin, respectively.
Republican Catherine Truitt beat Democrat Jen Mangrum in the race for superintendent of public instruction.
The attorney general race between incumbent Democrat Josh Stein and Republican challenger Jim O'Neill remained too close to call Thursday. Stein leads by 13,748 votes as vote counting continues.
The U.S. Supreme Court approved an extension for accepting absentee ballots, allowing mail-in absentee ballots received through Thursday to be counted as long as they were postmarked on or before Nov. 3.