(The Center Square) – Wilmington International Airport is set to receive more than $300,000 in federal money, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week.
The grant will help Wilmington International Airport expand to accommodate rising passenger numbers.
Wilmington started an $86 million terminal expansion project in 2018. The final phase of the project is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.
The FAA announced Tuesday it awarded $431.8 million in grants to airports across the nation to fund projects that increase safety, sustainability and access to travel for Americans. The funds will be disbursed among 60 airports in 31 states. Wilmington International Airport will receive $348,572.
“These grants support airport infrastructure across our National Airspace System, providing federal investment to communities of all sizes, from remote areas to major metropolitan cities,” FAA Administrator Scott Dickson said in a statement.
Wilmington International Airport has outperformed other airports across the country during the pandemic, air service development firm Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting said. Seat capacity at the airport from April 2020 to August 2021 was higher than its neighboring airports, Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting said.
The grants were provided through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. The program has disbursed about $3.2 billion this year to airports throughout the nation. Local governments will not have to match grant funds because of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“To get passengers where they need to be safely and sustainably, we must make ongoing investments in our aviation system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "These grants will help fulfill our commitment to building a safer, more equitable, and more sustainable future.”
Wilmington International Airport and Wilmington officials could not be reached for comment.