(The Center Square) – More than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding has supplied "bonus pay" in the public school system in North Carolina's home county to the state capitol.
Since 2020, a visualization of the expenditures on the Department of Public Instruction's website shows the Wake County Public School System devoted 77.69% of spending to salaries and benefits, with about 10% or less on other categories.
The spending priorities have drawn criticism for failing to more effectively target the funding to combat learning loss from government closures during the pandemic. Critics contend the district should devote more funding to tutoring and other measures proven to improve learning.
The state reported in October that student performance on the National Assessment of Education Progress last year mirrored a national trend of declining scores, including some at the lowest level in two decades.
Fourth-grade students statewide who scored “below basic” in reading was 39%, the worst it has been in 15 years; eighth-grade students scoring "below basic" was 34%, worst in 17 years.
Math followed a similar trend, with 25% of fourth-graders and 39% of eighth-graders scoring below basic. Those were the worst in 22 and 26 years, respectively, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
Wake County schools, according to state data through Nov. 30, has spent $120.4 million on bonus pay. Another $10 million went toward the teacher pay scale, $12 million for retirement costs, $15 million toward Social Security, $18 million for “Extended Contracts,” and $26 million for “teacher.”
In total since 2020, Wake County schools spent more than $238.2 million on salaries and benefits, compared to just over $30 million for supplies, $19 million for purchased services, $88,690 for capital outlay, and $9 million for “other.”
The district has 193 schools and roughly 158,000 students.
Those figures stand in contrast to other large North Carolina school districts that, while following a similar trend, devoted much more to supplies, materials, purchased services and other expenses.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, for example, spent $231.8 million in COVID-19 relief on salaries and benefits, or 64% of the funds through Nov. 30. The school district spent another 16% on supplies and materials, 17% for purchased services, and 2.13% for “other.”
In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, $101 million or 58% went toward salaries and benefits, $44 million or 31% went toward supplies and materials, $10 million or 8% for purchased services, and $5.3 million or 3% for “other.”
Guilford County Schools spent $99 million, or about 45%, on salaries and benefits, along with 30% or $64 million on supplies and materials, about 13% or $17 million on purchased services, and 7% or about $15 million on “other.”
Schools in North Carolina, from the outset of COVID-19 in March 2020 until more than a year later and in some cases not until 2021-22, had gaps of being out or were in remote learning. Low-performance scores were plentiful, including in last year's assessment from the Department of Public Instruction.
Wake County Public School System Chief Communications Officer Lisa Luten did not return a request for comment from The Center Square about the district’s COVID-19 relief spending. A proposed budget for the current fiscal year reflects on the spending so far, and priorities ahead.
Aside from increasing teacher pay, the district purchased Chromebooks for all students, and worked to hire and support a variety of ancillary employees, including support staff, counselors, social workers, and others. The school district expects to continue its focus on those efforts in fiscal year 2023, with additional funding requests to boost employee pay.
“While we are optimistic that the worst (of the pandemic) has passed, we are also grappling with the effects of an event that could linger for many months or even years. These challenges include staffing shortages, academic recovery, mental health issues and more,” Superintendent Cathy Moore wrote in the budget document. “With the generous help of county commissioners and increased federal funding, we’ve made progress in addressing some of these needs. But we have a long way to go if we are to put every child on a path toward academic success within this new reality.
“In 2022-23, that has to start with shoring up our workforce.”