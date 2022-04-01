(The Center Square) – The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) is urging North Carolina election officials to clean the state’s voter registration rolls ahead of the midterm elections, citing tens of thousands of deceased and duplicative registrations.
“North Carolina officials need to use the time they still have to prepare voter rolls for the midterm elections. Time is running out,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said. “Silly, obvious errors in the voter roll can create opportunities for voter fraud and chaos in a close election. Correcting deceased and duplicate records now will help to preemptively address those risks.”
PILF, a conservative nonprofit legal group, pointed to 2020 election findings that show 7,933 North Carolinians remained registered to vote long after they died. PILF compared a sample of registrants to the Social Security Death Index to determine how long they remained on the voter roll after death.
“In spring 2020, roughly 12,940 deceased registrants were found (ranking the state eighth in the nation),” according to a PILF report. “The Social Security Death Index revealed that 95% of the registrants passed away before the year 2020.”
In one example, Hoyle Helms, a World War II veteran who died in 1997, remained on the voter rolls for nearly 25 years. Another, Mary Coleman, died in 2003, but remained an active voter on the state rolls for two decades. Both were eventually removed by officials in 2021, according to PILF.
In a different study comparing names in the U.S. Postal Service National Change of Address (NCOA) system to a national voter database, PILF identified 42,984 North Carolina voters who left the state and established or renewed their out-of-state voter registration before the 2020 election.
Top states where North Carolina movers also were registered to vote included 7,577 in Florida, 6,376 in Virginia, 5,172 in Georgia, 3,487 in Texas and 2,823 in Pennsylvania.
“The vast majority of this NCOA study shows that interstate duplicate residents cast ballots outside of North Carolina in 2020, accounting for roughly 87%,” according to the PILF report. “Only 8% of the duplicate registrants cast a ballot in NC. The remainder failed to vote in 2020.”
PILF noted it is not illegal to register to vote in two states, though North Carolina considers a subsequent registration as disqualifying. It is up to election officials to track movers, and the state does not participate in any sharing agreements or interstate compacts to track voters who move or die in other states.
Another 13,525 North Carolina voters are registered under two different variations of the name, meaning they possibly could vote twice. Despite perfectly matching age and residential address, 60% of the duplicate registrations contained no obvious error, while 18% contained one name with a middle initial and another with the middle name spelled out.
“PILF spoke with county election officials about sampled findings to get a broader sense as to how duplicates are generated locally,” PILF reported. “Essentially, when a person engages voter registration applications via different pathways (e.g., motor vehicle offices vs. third-party voter drives) and omits personal identifying information or PII (like the optional partial Social Security number), there is a decent chance of a faulty copy being created in the process.”
PILF argued North Carolina’s expanding use of mail ballots requires more attention to voter lists.
During the 2020 presidential election, North Carolina sent out 2,860 ballots that were undeliverable and nearly 86,000 unaccounted for ballots requested by voters. PILF contended undeliverable ballots indicated out-of-date voter data, while local authorities are unclear on what happened to the unaccounted ballots.
“Put into the context of the 2020 presidential election, for almost every ballot President Donald Trump won over then candidate Joe Biden, another went to an old address or is missing,” PILF reported.