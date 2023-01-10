(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers are expected to tackle a range of issues during the long legislative session that begins Wednesday, including several that went unresolved in 2022.
State lawmakers will convene with a Republican supermajority in the Senate, and one seat shy of the same in the House.
The situation will make it harder for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to sustain vetoes; Republicans will need only one Democrat to override. The GOP is expected to revisit measures rejected during past sessions.
Republican leaders have signaled they plan to pursue new voter identification legislation and abortion restrictions, for example, while other issues that gained only partial approval in 2022 are expected to resurface, as well.
Among the biggest issues will be Medicaid expansion, which gained approval in the Senate during the last session, but fell short in the House. Cooper has pushed for it since his first term; the GOP has only recently warmed to the idea.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has repeatedly signaled his intent to try again, while House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, suggested the same during a discussion with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance on Monday.
“I don’t think the money is going away at the federal level,” Moore said. “I think the 90-10 match is there and that is what makes it palatable to do it.”
Moore has also suggested lawmakers could tackle the state’s abortion laws following last year’s Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade.
North Carolina currently limits abortions to after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and requires a 72-hour waiting period, among other restrictions. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others dropped a lawsuit challenging many of those restrictions in December.
Berger previously told the media some lawmakers want to further restrict the procedure to the first trimester, while Moore has signaled support for a bill to outlaw abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is typically after six weeks.
“I can only imagine the stress a young woman is under when she is having to be confronted with that, so I think we need to address it as a compassionate way that takes that into account but also takes into account we are talking about another life,” Moore said Monday.
Redistricting is another topic that needs resolution. With a Democratic majority, the state Supreme Court has so far ruled against maps drawn by the Legislature. Republicans won the majority on the court in November.
“Despite the majority’s judicial amendments to our Constitution to create an active role for itself in redistricting, our case law directs that the General Assembly’s policy determinations in enacting laws are entitled to a presumption of constitutionality,” Republican Justice Paul Newby wrote in dissent of the December decision.
Other issues expected to surface during the 2023 legislative session include revamped efforts to legalize online sports betting and medical marijuana, both of which floundered last year, as well as legislation on education funding, broadband expansion, and transportation funding.
“What I want to see is, when we talk about transportation, is not more of these bike lanes, not more of the rails that cost so much and only serve a limited purpose,” Moore said at the Charlotte meeting. “But really increasing the capacity of our roads and our thoroughfares. You immediately pull out in the street and are in gridlock and that doesn’t need to happen.”
The General Assembly will break for two weeks after session begins Jan. 11, before returning on Jan. 25 to file bills and begin official business. The session is expected to run until July 28.