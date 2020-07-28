(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s four-month moratorium on utility payments could take a toll on taxpayers.
Cities that provide utility services to their residents have to absorb the losses. That pressure could lead to budget shortfalls for local governments and higher rates for consumers, officials say.
Scott Mooneyham, executive director of the North Carolina League of Municipalities, said it has created a crisis in some communities.
“But at any rate, these utility systems, they have fixed costs, those costs that have to be met,” Mooneyham said.
Among those providers is Elizabeth City, a rural town in Pasquotank County, where leaders say the moratorium could bankrupt the city by August.
As of June 30, there were about 2,200, or 30 percent, of accounts that were at least 60 days in arrears, many of which were up to 90 days past due, Elizabeth City Town Manager Richard Olsen said in a news release. Still, there were 200 hardship agreements established with customers as of June 30.
The city has since received a waiver from Attorney General Josh Stein that allows officials to resume utility billing. Olsen could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The 60-day moratorium, set to expire Wednesday, was issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on March 31 in response to rapid job loss brought on by government restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Cooper extended the moratorium for additional 60 days on May 30.
Between April 1 and June 30, 1.4 million residential customer accounts were eligible for disconnection but were saved from service interruption, according to the North Carolina Utilities Commission. They account for $218 million in missed payments.
Service providers also had to offer customers six-month repayment plans and report monthly numbers to the commission. More than 43,000 extended repayment plans have been established in the state from April through June.
Out of the 365 service providers that reported to the commission in June, 279 were government-managed.
On May 8, the Town of La Grange filed a lawsuit against Cooper over the moratorium. The city alleges that the rule blocks utility service providers’ ability to exercise their own discretion and judgment in collecting charges for services.
La Grange officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mooneyham said that before Cooper issued his first executive order, some local governments already established their plans for the payments during the pandemic.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday that the moratorium put cities in a situation where they may not be able to afford to continue to provide utility services. Some local governments pay other providers in advance for the services and bill customers.
Folwell has called for the order to be rescinded.
“That's more than any rural part of North Carolina can take,” Folwell told The Center Square. “Any time generally speaking, that the power is being removed from the local communities who have been dealing with these issues for decades, typically, you end up with a policy where one size fits none.”
Cooper’s office did respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Cooper faced mounting pressure from local advocacy groups in May before extending the moratorium for another 60 days.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in June announced a plan that earmarked $26 million for rent and utility payments for low-income residents.