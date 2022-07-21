(The Center Square) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors more than doubled the annual compensation of system President Peter Hans this week when members approved a controversial six-figure bonus.
Board members approved a one-time bonus payment of $451,200 to Hans' Senior Administrative Officer Retirement Account on Wednesday as part of the compensation package that includes up to $600,000 in incentive pay based on performance, NC Policy Watch reports.
"The (review) committee unanimously agreed that President Hans continues to do an exceptional job leading the UNC System," Board Chairman Randy Ramsey said. "Despite the challenges of the end of the year COVID surge last fall and again this spring, President Hans kept our campuses focused on our educational mission, offering on-campus, in-person instruction throughout the entire academic year."
Hans, who previously served as president of the NC Community College System before taking the helm of the UNC System in 2020, is paid a base annual salary of $400,000, or nearly half of his immediate predecessors, interim system president Bill Roper and Margaret Spellings, who received $775,000 and $788,470, respectively.
Hans' compensation package includes incentive pay based on three metrics: Increasing on-time graduation rates for first-time and transfer undergraduate students, reducing expenses per degree completed and reducing student loan debt per undergraduate student as a percent of per capita income, according to NC Policy Watch.
Ramsey said at a board meeting Wednesday the Presidential Assessment Committee concluded that Hans, who did not attend the meeting, accomplished 70% of those goals.
"President Hans has maintained an exceptionally strong leadership team and aggressively pushed forward several major policy changes and initiatives," he said. "He successfully launched Project Kitty Hawk, the ed tech initiative that will change how we deliver degree programs to adult learners and our military. He has implemented an all-funds budget process which has brought increased transparency to both the campus and system office budgets."
"Based on the president's recommendation, this board has kept in-state undergraduate tuition flat for the sixth straight year," Ramsey said. "He's worked to simplify and consolidate student financial aid programs and to give students and their families easier access to those resources."
Ramsey also lauded Hans for working with lawmakers to increase resources for the system, NC Policy Watch reports.
"His advocacy at the General Assembly, through a very long legislative session last year and again during this year's short session, gave our citizens the most successful back-to-back state budgets we've ever seen," Ramsey said. "In both budgets, all key priorities were funded and the legislature made historic investments in our campus facilities."
Despite the glowing praise, Hans has faced criticism for playing politics. Leo Daughtry, a former state lawmaker, resigned from the board of governors this month over a decision to move the UNC System from Chapel Hill to Raleigh.
Last week, the American Association of University Professors also condemned the UNC System over leadership allowing politics to pervade decisions about faculty governance and academic freedom. Those issues, as well as allegations of institutional racism, are detailed in an AAUP Special Committee report from April, according to The Chronicle.
"The special committee's documentation of instances of broken governance, severe violations of academic freedom and patterns of institutional racism caused by long-standing political interference and cowardly top-down administrations speaks volumes about the severity of the underlying problems within UNC," AAUP President Irene Mulvey said in a statement.