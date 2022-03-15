(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations.
The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina, 2,493,084 identify as Democrats, 2,186,410 are Republicans and 2,492,985 are not affiliated with any party.
Pat Gannon, spokesperson for the board, told WRAL-TV when “temporary” voters are included in the totals, unaffiliated voters eclipse Democrats by 492 – 2,496,580 unaffiliated to 2,496,088 Democrats.
"If an unregistered person submits a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) or Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), that person is registered with a voter status of 'Temporary,' " Gannon told the news site. "This applies to military and overseas who submit a FPCA or FWAB."
The development continues a decade-long decline in the proportion of Democrat voter registrations in the Tar Heel State compared with the numbers of Republican, unaffiliated and Libertarian voters.
The oldest available data on the Board of Elections website, from January 2004, shows that out of the more than 5 million registered voters, nearly 2.4 million were Democrats, 1.7 million were Republican, 891,563 were unaffiliated and 10,101 were Libertarian.
Total voters has since increased by nearly 2.2 million, with Democrat registrations increasing 100,928, Republicans increasing by 453,621, unaffiliated increasing by 1.6 million and Libertarians increasing by 38,326.
The change marks a 44% increase in total voters since 2004; a 4.2% increase for Democrats, a 26% increase for Republicans, a 179% increase in unaffiliated voters and a 379% increase in Libertarian voters.
In 2004, the number of unaffiliated voters outnumbered Democrats in only two counties – Avery and Mitchell. This month, 52 of the state’s 100 counties counted more unaffiliated voters than Democrat voters.
In terms of percentage of total voters, registered Democrats comprised 47%, Republicans made up 34%, unaffiliated accounted for 17% and Libertarians totaled 0.2% in 2004. Those figures have since shifted to 34% Democrats, 30% Republicans, 34% unaffiliated and 0.6% Libertarian.
Put another way, Democrats lost 13% of the vote share and Republicans lost 4%. At the same time, unaffiliated voters grew by 17% and Libertarians increased 0.4%.
Some of the biggest shifts came in the state’s most populous counties.
In Wake County, for example, Democrats held a sizable edge in 2004 with 178,435 voters, compared with 152,502 Republicans and 92,212 unaffiliated voters. By 2022, unaffiliated voters totaled 318,466, compared with 287,687 Democrats and 179,527 Republicans.
In Mecklenburg County, there were 183,855 Democrats, 153,574 Republicans and 91,994 unaffiliated voters in 2004, compared with the most-recent figures showing 332,940 Democrats, 281,441 unaffiliated voters and 161,856 Republicans.