(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Republican leaders in the General Assembly on Thursday, ruling they can intervene to defend the state's voter identification law alongside Attorney General Josh Stein.
The nation's highest court ruled 8-1 to allow North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Timothy Moore, R-Cleveland, to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the North Carolina NAACP challenging a 2018 law, Senate Bill 824, that requires photo identification to vote.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation and lawmakers overrode the veto and Stein is defending the State Board of Elections in the case. Republican lawmakers sought to intervene in the case due to Stein's vote against an earlier voter ID law as a state senator and his support for a legal challenge against it.
A U.S. District Court found legislative leaders' interests were adequately represented by Stein, dismissed legislators' motion to intervene and granted a preliminary injunction halting the law. An appeals court panel initially sided with lawmakers but a rehearing by the full court later upheld the District Court ruling, prompting Berger and Moore to appeal to the Supreme Court.
"The reasons why a state might choose to proceed this way (with both lawmakers and attorney general defending the case) are understandable enough," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. "Sometimes leaders in different branches of government may see the state's interests at stake in litigation differently. Some states may judge that important public perspectives would be lost without a mechanism allowing multiple officials to respond.
"It seems North Carolina has some experience with just these sorts of issues. More than once a North Carolina attorney general has opposed laws enacted by the General Assembly and declined to defend them fully in federal litigation."
Gorsuch noted that North Carolina law explicitly authorizes legislative leaders to intervene and rejected an argument from the NAACP that courts should presume the attorney was providing adequate representation for the Board of Elections.
"When confronted with a motion for a preliminary injunction (to halt the voter ID law), the board (represented by Stein) declined to offer expert-witness affidavits in support of SB 824, even though its opponent offered many and the legislative leaders sought to supplement the record with their own," Gorsuch wrote. "That tactical choice, motivated by the board's overriding concern for stability and certainty, meant that the state could not enforce its new law during a statewide election. Throughout, board members have been appointed and potentially removable by a governor who vetoed SB 824 and who filed his own briefs in this litigation calling the law 'unconstitutional' and arguing that it 'should never go into effect.'"
Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent in the case, arguing Stein and legislative leaders "share the same interest: ensuring the validity and enforcement of SB 824."
Sotomayor argued "the difference in perspective the (Supreme Court majority) perceives boils down only to a disagreement over trial strategy."
Moore weighed in on the Supreme Court decision in a statement posted to Twitter.
"North Carolinians overwhelmingly support voter ID, and they deserve nothing less than the strongest representation from those who would uphold the will of the voters and out constitution, not a tepid defense by an attorney general who has a record of opposing voter ID," he wrote, noting Stein's history of opposing voter ID. "The U.S. Supreme Court has rightfully agreed with us that, without the participation of the General Assembly in defending voter ID, 'important state interests would not be represented.'"
Moore voted to "continue to fight to defend the will of the people for voter ID to become law as decided by the voters."
Voters approved a constitutional amendment to require photo ID to vote by an 11-point margin in 2018.
Berger also issued a statement that echoed Moore's position "North Carolinians deserve to have their laws vigorously defended in court" and alleged opposition from Stein and Cooper "has resulted in them intentionally sandbagging the defense."
Nazneen Ahmed, spokesperson for Stein, said the attorney general "has and will continue to vigorously defend state law" and alleged he did not oppose lawmakers' efforts to join the defense, The Associated Press reports.
The NAACP's challenge to the voter ID law, based on alleged racial discrimination, is pending in the U.S. District Court, while a state court struck down the law in a separate lawsuit. The North Carolina Supreme Court agreed to take up the state case, but no date has been set for oral arguments, the AP reports.