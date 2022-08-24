(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won his latest battle to avoid criminal charges for a 2020 campaign ad when the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an injunction on Wednesday.
An appeals court panel split 2-1 to grant an injunction blocking a Wake County district attorney from filing charges against Stein or two aides involved in the campaign ad.
The decision follows a presentment from a Wake County grand jury on Monday that asked the district attorney to prepare indictments against Stein, chief of staff Seth Darmin, and 2020 campaign manager Eric Stern for allegedly violating a 1931 law against distributing false and derogatory statements against political candidates.
The case stems from a complaint from Stein's 2020 opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who alleged a 30-second Stein ad in 2020 criticizing a backlog of 1,500 untested rape kits violated the law. O'Neill contends he had no authority as district attorney to force law enforcement agencies to send the kits to the State Crime Lab.
Stein filed a federal lawsuit in July claiming the law violated the First Amendment, and he appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court denied a preliminary injunction.
"We conclude plaintiffs have satisfied the demanding standard for obtaining an injunction pending appeal," the Wednesday ruling read. "Most critically, plaintiffs have made a 'strong showing that (they are) likely to succeed on the merits' of their First Amendment challenge."
The order was backed by Judges Toby Heytens and Albert Diaz, while Judge Allison Jones Rushing dissented. Heytens was appointed by President Biden, and Diaz by President Obama. Jones was appointed by President Trump, The Carolina Journal reports.
The court scheduled arguments in the case for December, well past the October deadline for the statute of limitations in the case, which makes it is unlikely Stein will face criminal charges unless something changes. While Stein was unlikely to face jail time as a result of a misdemeanor charge under the 1931 law, a conviction could impact his expected run for governor in 2024.
"Plaintiffs … have demonstrated that irreparable harm is likely absent an injunction," the order read. "Infringing constitutional rights generally constitutes irreparable harm … and plaintiffs have credibly alleged that their political speech will be chilled should a prosecution go forward."
Heytens and Diaz argued "an injunction pending appeal also serves the broader public interest.
"Candidates currently running for office in North Carolina might well be chilled in their campaign speech by the sudden reanimation of a criminal libel law that has been dormant for nearly a century – harming the public's interest in a robust campaign," according to the order.
Stein would have been the first to face charges under the 1931 law.
Rushing wrote in dissent that "plaintiffs have not shown that they are entitled to the 'extraordinary relief' of 'an injunction against enforcement of a presumptively constitutional state legislative act' pending their appeal from the district court's denial of exactly that relief."
"No plaintiff claims that their speech is currently being chilled, or will imminently be chilled, because of the possible future enforcement of the North Carolina statute," she wrote.
"On the other side of the balance, the Wake County district attorney's interest is significant," Rushing wrote. "As the majority acknowledges, the two-year limitations period apparently will soon expire, and if we enjoin the grand jury proceedings, the state will forever lose its opportunity to enforce the law."
"The people of North Carolina have an interest in letting North Carolina's courts construe this untested state statute in the normal course if it is actually enforced," she wrote.