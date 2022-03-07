(The Center Square) – House Republicans are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to end the state’s nearly two-year-old emergency declaration for COVID-19.
All Republicans in the lower chamber signed onto a letter to Cooper on Monday, urging the governor to end the emergency declaration in Executive Order No. 116, which became effective March 10, 2020.
“After two years of executive orders that shut down businesses, restricted gatherings, closed schools, mandated masks, the people of North Carolina are more than ready to move on,” the letter read.
Lawmakers cited recent changes in federal COVID-19 guidance and data on the disease in North Carolina to support the move.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced it is dropping universal indoor mask recommendations, and school districts and local governments across our state are ending their mask mandates,” House Republicans wrote.
“Furthermore, new cases have plummeted in the past month – from a 7-day average of approximately 22,000 a month ago to approximately 3,000. Hospitalizations are down from 5,089 a month ago to 1,618. As these key metrics continue to fall and vaccines remain readily available to those who want one, there is no justification for a continued state of emergency,” the letter read.
“Simply put, there is no emergency. Yet, there is still no plan or exit strategy set forth by your administration outlining how and when the nearly-two-year state of emergency can be lifted.”
The letter came on the same day Cooper officially lifted mask mandates for state government agencies in his cabinet, though some agency heads retain authority to mandate masks in “high risk” settings, such as long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and health care settings.
The change, issued through an executive order last week, retained required weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated employees but allowed for use of at-home rapid antigen tests in addition to PCR tests that were previously required.
Cooper also gave the Office of State Human Resources the authority to change the rules in the future.
“OSHR is delegated the authority to amend or rescind the policy in the future based on changes in North Carolina COVID-19 conditions, the emergence of new variants, or scientific developments, and after consultation with the Office of the Governor and (North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services),” the order read.
“Any such changes to the policy may be made without amendment to this or any other executive order.”
Cooper began encouraging schools and local governments to end mask mandates last month, but he said at the time he would not lift the emergency order because of benefits to health care facilities and access to vaccines.
“We are getting in a better and better place with this pandemic. What’s so important is we know how to protect ourselves. We know vaccines and boosters are the best protection. We’re all familiar with the layer of risk we have. We will continue to educate the public and continue to encourage to get the vaccine,” Cooper said, according to WAVY-TV.
House Republicans argue maintaining the executive order imposes burdens on North Carolina residents that are no longer necessary.
“The people of North Carolina should not have to live under the continued threat and uncertainty of new emergency executive actions and restrictions that have severely impacted and limited their lives for the past two years,” they wrote.
“We urge you to immediately end your emergency order and allow our state to move forward.”