(The Center Square) – Despite an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, the General Assembly passed two bills Tuesday that would loosen restrictions meant to keep the coronavirus at bay.
The House approved House Bill 258 on Tuesday, which would reopen arcades, amusement parks and reception halls, defying Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that keeps them closed. Members of the House also passed House Bill 686, which allows Fourth of July parades and firework displays to take place.
Dubbed the Freedom to Celebrate the Fourth of July act, HB 686 would block executive orders or other declarations that prohibit parades or approved firework displays on the Independence Day. It also protects North Carolinians from being prosecuted or sued for disobeying an order that bars attending or participating in a parade or firework display on the national holiday.
Cooper's current executive order, set to expire Friday, limits gatherings to no more than 25 people. If the bill becomes law, it will apply to parades or firework displays scheduled between 5 p.m. July 1 and 5 p.m. July 10.
The House voted, 67-47, to approve the measure.
House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, argued the bill, which was expedited to the House from the Senate, needs to be reviewed by a committee. It would be challenging to contact trace at a parade, he said.
"It's one of the fun things that I get to do to get out in the community to see folks," Jackson said of the Fourth or July, which he said is his favorite holiday. "But you know just this one year, I think it's OK to take a break from that in order to keep the virus under control."
House Bill 258 would allow arcades, amusement parks and reception halls to resume operations at 50 percent capacity with social distancing and public health guidelines in place. The event space could allow 12 people per 1,000 square feet, or 300 people if the number is less than 50 percent of their occupancy limit.
The owners would have to keep records of people who use the facilities for 15 days for contract tracing in case an outbreak occurs.
The measure includes a provision that would allow Cooper and public health officials to close the businesses if cases surge once they get approval from the Council of State, a panel of state leaders.
The House voted, 66-49, to approve HB 258.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Cooper's executive orders cut the lifelines of small businesses. He also criticized the governor for allowing Black Lives Matter protests to continue amid the current phase of COVID-19 restrictions.
"I urge Gov. Cooper to sign this bill and provide relief to struggling families," he said in a statement.
The two bills now head to Cooper, who has vetoed a series of bills aimed at reopening bars and gyms, which also remain closed under his executive order.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCHHS), said Monday that COVID-19 trends were moving in the "wrong direction."
As of Tuesday, 915 people are hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19 symptoms, according to NCDHHS. Out of the 15,336 test results reported to the department Tuesday, 10 percent were positive for COVID-19.