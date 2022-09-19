(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations.
BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in a new processing location in Lumberton, while SunTree Snack Foods received $250,000 from the same fund for a new $10.1 million manufacturing facility in Goldsboro.
BIOPHIL is expected to create 41 new jobs to process hemp stalk into fiber and hurd used as a sustainable alternative to a variety of materials, from petroleum plastic, concrete and wood for construction, to fiberglass, paper and packaging products.
The company currently operates a processing facility in Pennsylvania and the 90,829 square foot facility in Lumberton will be used to expand production operations, as well as research and development for mycelium structural composites and hurd construction materials and other hemp-based products, according to a Cooper statement.
"North Carolina is the perfect place for BioPhil as our economy is deeply rooted in agriculture and manufacturing," Cooper said. "With their commitment to sustainability and renewables, we believe this company will find great success in Robeson County."
Jobs created at the new facility will include production, administrative and managerial staff, and will pay an average annual salary of $40,122, or marginally better than the Roberson County average of $37,649.
SunTree Snack Foods' new facility in Wayne County will increase manufacturing capacity for snack nuts, trail mix, and other products sold to national and regional retailers. The facility is expected to create 94 new jobs including machine operators, office personnel, production staff, technicians, and managers. Wages will vary, but the average annual salary for the positions will be $50,742, or about $10,000 more than the average annual wage in Wayne County.
"We are so pleased to be working with Governor Cooper and the state of North Carolina to establish this new facility in Goldsboro and offer high-quality jobs to so many talented and capable North Carolinians," said Jeff Vogel, CEO of SunTree Snack Foods. "The addition of this East Coast facility will allow us to efficiently serve the eastern U.S. distribution centers for national and regional retailers, and the expanded capacity will reduce lead times for our customers and minimize the ecological impact of long-haul shipping. We look forward to continuing our company's growth and partnership with the state as we expand our market share in this geographic area."
The One North Carolina Fund is intended to provide financial assistance to local governments to attract economic investment and to create jobs.
"Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment," according to a Cooper statement. "All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met."