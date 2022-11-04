(The Center Square) — Two Afghanistan war veterans are offering voters distinctly different paths for North Carolina’s newly-created 14th Congressional District as they head to the polls next week.
Democrat Sen. Jeff Jackson and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan will do battle in a distinctly blue district that encompasses the southern part of Mecklenberg County (Charlotte) and much of Gaston County.
The Politico Forecast 2022 rates the North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District "likely Democratic," while The Cook Political Report gives the district a D+6 in its partisan voting index, which means its election results are 6 percentage points more Democratic than the national average.
Mecklenberg County voted 66.7% to 31.6% for President Joe Biden, while Gaston County went 63.2% to 35.5% for then-President Donald Trump. A path to victory for Harrigan will require him to persuade a large group of voters who pulled the lever in 2020 for Biden and get strong turnout in Gaston County.
According to the Oct. 26 Marist poll, Biden's job approval numbers are underwater in the Charlotte metro area, with 51% of the Charlotte respondents disapproving of Biden's performance, with a margin of error of 3.6%. Also, 58% of independents statewide disapprove of Biden's performance. Statewide among all groups, Biden's disapproval rating is 56%, with only 15% of Democrats disapproving of his performance. The poll surveyed 1,247 North Carolina adults on Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.
Jackson, an Afghanistan war veteran and former Gaston County assistant district attorney, has centered his campaign on issues like combating poverty, racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, gun safety reform, climate action and "fixing our democracy."
His campaign website focuses on those issues and others, but does not address economic issues, inflation or government spending.
Jackson told Spectrum News 1 his top issue for the suburban Charlotte district is "protecting democracy."
"I still believe we’re in this moment that we saw on January 6, the political extremism is still running very high, we have 60% of Americans (who) will have an election denier on their ballot," he said. "I think that’s a major problem."
Jackson has touted his record as one of the youngest members of the General Assembly, where he supported efforts to increase unemployment benefits, increase the minimum wage, expand Medicare, increase funding for public schools, and implement criminal justice reforms.
"Our state needs criminal justice reforms including expanding expunctions and removing bans on SNAP benefits for those previously convicted of controlled substance charges," his website reads.
Jackson told WCNC he wants more focus on green energy, and hopes to codify Roe v. Wade. He claims to support the Second Amendment, but supports red flag laws and restrictions on purchasing semi-automatic weapons.
He’s also earned the support of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who included Jackson in her #DefendOurDemocracy campaign.
Jackson faces off against fellow Afghanistan war veteran Harrigan, who told Spectrum News 1 he decided to run for office when he realized "we had failed leadership that is leading us down the road to failed outcomes" like the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"We’ve got to get back to conservative fiscal policymaking," he said. "And where that starts is we have to have a balanced budget."
Harrigan lists three top issues on the front page of his campaign website: Economy, Family Safety, and Education.
"The foundation of strong and resilient families is a strong economy," the website reads. "A roaring economy free from rampant inflation, present stress, and future uncertainty is only achieved when we cut the chains of senseless spending and government overreach."
Harrigan’s focus on family safety centers on reducing crime and securing schools.
"We must make respect for the rule of law a priority in our society. That starts with bringing federal law and state law into congruence and promoting personal responsibility through real consequences," according to Pat Harrigan for Congress. "And it is implemented by promoting policy and investment that adequately resources our police – not by defunding the police. And we must secure our schools."
Federal Election Commission data shows Harrigan has raised $748,168 and spent $542,354, leaving him with $205,814 cash on hand on Oct. 19. Jackson has raised $5.5 million and spent $4.6 million, leaving him with $876,569 cash on hand, according to the latest filing.