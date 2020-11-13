(The Center Square) – North Carolina was called for President Donald Trump by The Associated Press on Friday afternoon.
Trump had held an advantage over presumptive president-elect Joe Biden in North Carolina since election night, but the state accepted mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day through the end of business Thursday.
As of Friday afternoon, Trump led Biden 49.9% to 48.6%. The gap between the two was 73,667 votes. More than 5.4 million votes were cast in the race.
The AP and several news outlets called the presidential election for Biden on Saturday after Pennsylvania was called for the former vice president. With the win in North Carolina, Trump now has 232 electoral votes to Biden's 290; 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency.
Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, remains the only state yet to be called. The state is in the midst of a full recount in the race. The president has not conceded the race and has filed several lawsuits in several states challenging the results.