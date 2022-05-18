(The Center Square) — Seven of eight North Carolina candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump won their primaries on Tuesday, though many were unopposed or not seriously challenged.
The 2022 North Carolina primary also drew one of the highest turnouts in recent history, with 19.66% of registered voters participating. That figure is the second highest turnout during a midterm election since 1990 and nearly matched the 21.21% who cast ballots in 2002.
The highest profile win for a Trump-endorsed candidate was U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who surged to win the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Budd leveraged the endorsement and heavy spending from the influential Club For Growth PAC to secure 58.6% of the vote over former Gov. Pat McCrory, who finished with 24.6% in the Republican primary.
Budd will face off in November against Cheri Beasley, who garnered 81.1% of the vote with little serious competition. All other candidates on both sides finished with single-digit percentages.
Another high-profile Trump win came in the 13th Congressional District, where former college football player Bo Hines bested DeVan Barbour with 32.1% of the vote to Barbour’s 22.7%.
In the 11th Congressional District, Trump-backed incumbent U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn fell to Sen. Chuck Edwards after a scandal-filled first term in Washington. Edwards garnered 33.4% of the vote, beating Cawthorn by less than 2%.
Other Trump-backed candidates who will move on to the November election include Gregory Murphy in District 3, Virginia Fox in District 5, David Rouzer in District 7, Dan Bishop in District 8, Richard Hudson in District 9, and Patrick McHenry in District 10. All of the candidates won their respective districts with large margins because of a lack of serious competition, though Bishop’s primary was canceled entirely.
In other competitive races, farmer and businesswoman Sandy Smith prevailed over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in District 1, 31.4% to 26.8%. Smith will face off against Sen. Don Davis in the general election. Davis won his primary over former Sen. Erica Smith with 63.2% to Smith’s 31.1%.
In the 4th Congressional District, Valerie Foushee took the win in the Democratic primary over Nida Allam, 46.1% to 36.9%, while Courtney Geels garnered 64.6% of the vote over Robert Thomas’ 35.4% on the Republican side.
Kathy Manning was uncontested in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District, and Christian Castelli won over Lee Haywood in the Republican primary with 36.2% to Haywood’s 33.7%.
Pat Harrigan blew out Jonathan Simpson in the 14th Congressional District Republican primary with 75.7% of the vote, while Jeff Jackson also easily prevailed in the Democratic primary, garnering 86.2%.
The 2022 primaries also featured dozens of contests for the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate, the North Carolina Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as numerous local judicial and council races.
In the highest profile judicial races, Republican Trey Allen won a seat as an associate justice on the Supreme Court with 55.43% of the vote over April Wood’s 36.29%, while Donna Stroud won an appeals court judge seat with 59.29% of the vote over Beth Freshwater Smith, who collected 40.71% of the vote.
A searchable database of all primary election results is available at the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.