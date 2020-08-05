(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s state pension system has recovered from the stock market's COVID-19 fallout, the state treasurer said.
The stock market’s response to the pandemic caused a $4.2 billion drop in the state pension plan, but the plan now has surpassed its record value set in December 2019, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said.
The latest estimates value the system at $106.1 billion, $500 million more than at the end of December. The quick rebound can be attributed to having limited risks tied to the stock market, Folwell said.
One-third of the state's pension portfolio is invested in public stocks, according to the treasurer’s office.
“Our plans never went down as much as the other public pension plans in the United States,” Folwell told reporters on a call Tuesday.
The nationwide value of public pension plans dropped by a median of 13.2 percent in the first three months of 2020, marking the worst quarter in 40 years, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service.
“Credit markets have deteriorated due to the abrupt shutdown of the global economy, and many investor portfolios had more credit risk than what is indicated by the performance of broad fixed-income benchmarks,’ Jason Schwarz, Wilshire Associates' chief operating officer, said in a news release.
The state pays about $500 million to more than 200,000 state employees each month. A total of 661,652 employees currently contribute to the system, and taxpayers cover about $1.9 billion a year, according to the state’s June 2019 financial report.
During the 2008 economic recession, the fund saw a major downturn.
The pension system went from having a $2.5 billion surplus to being $2.4 billion underfunded, Joe Coletti, a senior fellow at the John Locke Foundation, previously told The Center Square.
In an October 2019 stress test, the Pew Charitable Trust found the system was "well-positioned" to maintain solvency during tough economic times.
North Carolina's system ranked in the top 10 for its funding level among other states, according to Pew researchers. The average funded status is 70 percent.
However, the fund still has its imbalances, missing the mark on the return rates and liabilities.
According to a joint report released by the Reason Foundation and the John Locke Foundation in February, the retirement system has about 87 percent of the funding it needs to service the hundreds of thousands of state workers that would rely on for retirement in the long term.
The fund’s low return rate on its assets also weighs heavily on taxpayers.
The estimated annual return rate for the pension plan for fiscal year 2020 was roughly more than 4 percent, Folwell said Tuesday, while the target return to meet the fund’s financial obligations is set at more than 7 percent. The plan has not reached the goal for the past two decades, research shows.
Every 0.5 percentage-point drop in the return rate costs the state about $70 million and puts local governments on the line for about $40 million.
The state’s health plan, on the other hand, has been able to withstand the economic crisis, Folwell said. Low utilization rates, brought on by the pandemic, has sustained the fund that covers health benefits for state employees.
The health plan cost taxpayers $1.4 billion in 2019, according to the annual financial report.