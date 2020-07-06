(The Center Square) – A bill that increases oversight of the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and sets a temporary floor on the state's motor fuel tax has become law after Gov. Roy Cooper did not act on it.
NCDOT has been under more scrutiny since a state audit revealed in May that the agency spent $742 million over its $5.9 billion spending limit for fiscal year 2019, and its 14 highway divisions were short on cash and borrowed against the next year's budget. Most of the overspending was on repairs, operations and maintenance, the state audit found.
House Bill 77, which was sent to Cooper on June 25, would increase oversight by changing the dynamic of the Board of Transportation. Rather than a 19-member board entirely selected by the governor, the board now will consist of 20 members, with 14 appointed by the governor and six appointed by the General Assembly. The 20 board members will be required to have experience in transportation or financing.
The law gives the board the primary duty "to serve as fiduciaries of the State Highway Fund and Highway Trust Fund and ensure the solvency of those funds when carrying out the Board's duties and powers."
The Board of Transportation also now must review and take action on each spending plan developed by NCDOT and ensure the department is operating within the approved plan. The board also must review and approve the department's use of bonds, including those for federally funded projects.
In addition to increased oversight, however, the new law also projects to provide additional revenue to the department by not allowing the motor fuel tax rate to fall below the current rate of 36.1 cents per gallon for the next two years.
The move would increase revenue by $20.2 million in the new fiscal year and $33.4 million in fiscal year 2021-22, the fiscal research office predicted, but with uncertainty, given the economic climate surrounding COVID-19.
The law then changes how that revenue is dispersed. Under the old law, half-a-cent per gallon of the revenue from the gas tax is designated to the Underground Storage Tank Cleanup Fund and the Water and Air Quality Account. Then, 71 percent of the remainder went to the Highway Fund, and 29 percent was allotted to the Highway Trust Fund.
HB 77 allocates 80 percent of the remaining share to the Highway Fund in 2021 and 79 percent in 2022. In the following fiscal years, 2022-2023 and beyond, the Highway Fund receives 74 percent.
Cooper had 10 days to sign or veto the bill. His inaction in those 10 days automatically turned the bill into law.
"The Department of Transportation has faced unprecedented crises that have put a crunch on their budget, and the funds in this bill are critical to ensure they can maintain our roads and infrastructure," Cooper said Sunday in a statement after failing to act. "However, I remain concerned about changes in transit funding and in board governance that distract from the work we must be doing together."
"This bill has been a bipartisan effort from the beginning. With this landmark legislation, we're restoring confidence and trust in the department," Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, said when the bill cleared the House last month. "From this point forward, there will be more oversight and more transparency of the department's finances."